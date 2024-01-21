Dolphins front-rower Mark Nicholls has provided a possible hint about his future in the NRL as his club's contract comes to a close.

An ex-cult hero of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Nicholls was one of the first players to sign with The Dolphins at the beginning of the 2020 season with Jesse Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi, Ray Stone, Jaymayne Isaako and Valynce Te Whare.

However, at 34 years old, he is going into his 12th NRL season and admitted that he would not return to the field if it meant blocking the opportunities of the younger forwards coming through the club.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Nicholls revealed that although he has a club option in his contract for the 2025 season, this could be his final season in the NRL.

The surprising news could see The Dolphins lose both Nicholls and Jesse Bromwich to retirement, will deplete their forward stocks going into 2025.

“I'll rip in and make sure that if it's going to be my last year, it's a good year," he told The Herald.

“I had a few mates on social media send me the top 10 oldest players, and I'm now in there, so that's a reality check. The club's actually got an option for '25, so I guess it's up to me."

“If I'm playing good enough and the club wants to keep me I guess the ball's in my court. But there's plenty of younger guys underneath, trying to ... take our spots.

“If a few of those young guys come in and put me out of a spot, then I'll be more than happy to step aside for the good of the club.

“I'll keep playing for as long as I can.”