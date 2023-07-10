Dolphins prop Jarrod Wallace has been charged over an unpenalised high tackle during Sunday's clash against the Gold Coast Titans.

The game, which ended in controversial circumstances during golden point after referee Grant Atkins penalised the Titans for being offside attempting to stop a field goal attempt, went back and forth all afternoon before the Dolphins picked up a vital two competition points.

The charge sheet released by the NRL's match review committee on Sunday morning will leave prop Jarrod Wallace agitated though after he was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge in the 27th minute of the contest.

While it's Wallace's second offence on his rolling 12-month record under the NRL's current judiciary rules, he is eligible to pay a fine.

That fine will be $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the charge.

Footage shows Wallace committing the tackle on Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, who had started the game for the Titans in the absence of his brother Tino, who is in Queensland State of Origin camp.

Running the ball out of his own end, Fa'asuamaleaui seemed to run into a tackle of Wallace who was standing upright, making contact with the Titans' forward above the shoulders.

Fa'asuamaleaui didn't stay down, and the Titans scored on the next play for their first points of the game.

Wallace has until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine whether he will accept the early guilty plea, or head to the judiciary.