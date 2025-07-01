Isaiya Katoa and Herbie Farnworth continue to make strides in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP as the side scored 50 or more points for the third week in the last four.

The Dolphins form has them dominating throughout the overall leaderboard, with the top five duo joined by Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who is now in the top 20 after scoring the maximum amount of votes in Round 17.

The Hammer was joined in the 20-vote performance column during Round 17 by Kaeo Weekes, Gehamat Shibasaki and Eliesa Katoa, while Dylan Edwards, Nathan Cleary, Daly Cherry-Evans, Tom Trbojevic, Valentine Holmes, Lyhkan King-Togia, Scott Drinkwater and Phillip Sami were the other players to be voted as best on ground by at least one judge.

Despite Katoa and Farnworth continuing to close in, James Tedesco holds onto top spot despite a bye last weekend with a 23-vote gap ahead of Terrell May, who could only register three votes during the Wests Tigers' loss to the Manly Sea Eagles.

Connor Tracey was the only other player to move in the top ten after a score of 12 votes, while Lehi Hopoate, Patrick Carrigan, Scott Drinkwater and Isaiah Iongi - as well as Tabuai-Fidow and Eliesa Katoa - all scored healthy totals to remain, or move into, the top 20.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 17.