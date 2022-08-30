The Dolphins have snagged their next signing for the 2023 season, handing gun QLD Cup fullback Trai Fuller a train and trial deal.

The 25-year-old has long been regarded as one of the more talented players unable to crack the NRL, but the deal moves him one step closer to doing so.

Fuller has been with the Dolphins in the QLD Cup since the 2018 season.

It was 2019 where he made a name for himself though, playing 21 games and running for 132 metres per contest.

The last two seasons - as with all second-tier players - have bounced from frustration to frustration, with a grand total of 15 games being played by the fullback.

Despite that, he managed 8 tries in 14 appearances last year, and has taken his game to another level in 2022, scoring 15 tries and assisting another 10 in 17 games so far this season.

He is also averaging 157 metres per game and has added 13 line breaks in a season where he has been virtually unstoppable in the number one jumper, most recently scoring back-to-back hat-tricks against the Souths Logan Magpies and Northern Pride to help the Dolphins to third spot on the table.

The train and trial deal will see him work with the NRL squad from November with a chance to snag a contract for the season afterwards.

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said Fuller - as a Dolphins junior - was the sort of player the club were trying to promote.

“The Dolphins are very excited to be giving Trai an opportunity to train full time with our NRL squad in November,” said Reader.

“He is an example of the kind of player we are trying to open up pathways for – a young man from the North Burnett region who has moved to Brisbane and been given a chance to play at Hostplus Cup level for the Dolphins.

“Now he will get the chance to learn from a great coach in Wayne Bennett and train alongside some of the best professionals in the game.

“We are eager to see what Trai can develop into after soaking up the full-time atmosphere through the pre-season.”