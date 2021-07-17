With under a month left in the transfer period, time is ticking on clubs to land the names that they feel will take them to the next level.

Dogs to dot I's and cross T's before offering Vaughan a deal to ink

Despite having his rich deal shredding by St George Illawarra, suspended forward Paul Vaughan looks almost certain to go from the doghouse to the kennel by joining the transfer happy Bulldogs .

However, before Vaughan can sign on the dotted line and trade his red and white jersey for a blue and white one, the Belmore club has reportedly asked the NRL to clarify the 30-year-old's suspension circumstances.

According to reports from Brent Read of The Australian, the Belmore based club have been told that Vaughan will have to remain sidelined for the entirety of his two-month ban.

Read stated that the former Raiders' embargo will only commence once he has signed a new deal.

“The issue there is the Dogs are waiting for some clarity from the integrity unit about how it will play out once they do sign him,” Read said Saturday.

“They could sign him now, he would serve his suspension out, but they would have to pay him."

Although the Bulldogs' salary cap is said to be healthy, one would imagine they would not take kindly to paying a playing that earned a ban whilst calling another club home.

“They’ve got to work out with the integrity unit what they would be paying him given he won’t be playing, what would be a legitimate payment, what would be a legitimate contract," Read said.

“I think they want to get some clarity around how the suspension would play out if they signed him now, how it would play out if they signed him for the start of next year, whether they would avoid having to pay him this year, that serves his suspension and then he comes back next year and the ban is served. That’s what Canterbury is trying to establish.”

Pangai Jr tests pair of Sydney club's patience

The journalist continued talking transfers and claimed that unwanted Bronco Tevita Pangai Jr is still yet to commit to any of his current suitors.

Read stated that Wests and Canterbury were still in the race for the 25-year-old's signature, but that they had both been made to wait longer than expected.

“Tevita Pangai is an interesting one. The Tigers and Canterbury are obviously vying for Tevita, everyone expected a decision on Friday,” Read said.

“It didn’t come. They’ve been bracing for a decision today. Last time I spoke to the Tigers, Canterbury, and Brisbane, they were all still waiting for Tevita to make a call."

Due to this, Read was of the opinion that both the Dogs and Tigers were at the end of their tether.

“As it stands right now we’re still waiting on Tevita. I think there’s a genuine level of frustration from the Tigers and Canterbury that they haven’t heard yet," he said.

“Not to the point where they’re pulling out, they are still biding their time and waiting to get something out of Tevita.

“I’m told Tevita is flipping and flopping, he can’t make up his mind.”

Whether or not Phil Gould's decision to join the Bulldogs as general manger on Friday will speed up the process at all is yet to be determined.