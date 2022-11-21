The Parramatta Eels are facing the prospect of a stressful off-season of negotiations, with both of their grand final-starting halves combo, Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown, set to receive massive offers to move elsewhere after coming off-contract at the same time.

While reports of the Dolphins' interest in Brown have been well-publicised, and Wests Tigers have made clear their intent to try and get Moses back to Concord, the Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield has suggested another team is ready to make a big offer to the Eels' No.7.

Rothfield believes the Canterbury Bulldogs will ramp-up the race for Moses with a considerable offer that will match, or even surpass, that of the Tigers.

He also took the Eels to task for bungling the management of their halves' contracts, with the reality that the duo are both off-contract at the same time slammed as a misstep.

“Parramatta have botched this a bit. You should never have your two gun halves coming off-contract at the same time – you should stagger them,” Rothfield told Sky Radio's Big Sports Breakfast.

“What I'm told is (Moses') manager went to the Eels mid-year and offered to do a deal back then. Parramatta weren't happy with the money and said ‘lets let this play out' and wait until the end of the year.”

While inconsistencies in his game and uncertainty over salary cap numbers may have justified the Eels' decision at the time, Moses will command a much steeper asking price after an impressive run of form in the back half of the year resulted in a grand final appearance.

“I can tell you now, the money has gone up substantially since Parramatta had that chance to sign him mid-year,” Rothfield continued.

“The Wests Tigers have gone in very heavy for him, and the Canterbury Bulldogs have also gone in for him.

“I think the Canterbury club, Gus (Gould), Cameron Ciraldo and their management will throw the kitchen sink at him. They don't have a standout captain for next year, and I wouldn't be surprised if they threw the captaincy at him to try and convince him to sign.”

Despite the respective status of both players on the transfer market, Rothfield still thinks the Eels are only likely to lose one of their star halves over the next 12 months.

“I think Dylan Brown is a certainty to stay – but Mitchell Moses is the one I'm worried about."