After a strong World Cup showing that included one of the all-time great try assists, Bulldogs five-eighth and Kangaroos centre Matt Burton has likely raised his market value considerably, which could cause an unwanted headache for Canterbury maestro Phil Gould.

The Daily Telegraph reports that a number of clubs will be waiting for Burton's return to express their increased interest in the versatile playmaker.

It was recently suggested that Burton was on the verge of signing a four-year extension with the Belmore club worth roughly $750,000 per season – but it's now believed that the Bulldogs will have to increase that offer to remain competitive with other interested parties.

Burton's current deal is worth $500,000 a season, with a player option for 2024.

His agent, David Riolo, confirmed that a number of clubs had recently enquired about Burton, though he refused to name any of the interested parties out of respect for his client's current arrangement.

“Matt is obviously overseas enjoying his first World Cup and as soon as he is back we will sort through it,” Riolo told the Telegraph.

“He's happy at the Dogs. He likes the new coach and he gets along with everyone there, so there is no issue for him at Canterbury.

“I understand there is a lot of interest and we'll work through that.”

“Generally, with a player of his calibre and someone on the salary he is going to command, those deals are done in good time because clubs need to know budgets

“You can't wait until the end of the year because there won't be any money left in people's caps.