Canterbury Bulldogs icon Josh Reynolds has revealed his regret over leaving the Belmore club at the end of 2017 following the news that he’s officially set to return to the blue and white jersey.

The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that Reynolds has signed off on a 12-week train-and-trial contract that could see him return to the NRL.

Though the $1000 a week deal is significantly less than he earned when he departed for Wests Tigers all those years ago, Reynolds has different priorities this time around.

“It’s given me everything, this club. I wish I never left,” Reynolds admitted to the Herald.

“I’ve always chased the feeling I had here. Money comes and goes, I want to finish… where I belong. A big thing for me at any club I’ve been at is to try and get people together. My best and fondest memories are here (in Belmore) – a place where I had so many hard times but so many good times.

“No one remembers me as a Tigers or Hull FC player, everyone always embraces me as a Bulldogs player.”

The Bulldogs have endured a lot since Reynolds was last with the club, but the future looks bright with a number of high-profile signings and the arrival of esteemed coach Cameron Ciraldo – who spoke to Reynolds personally about his chances of an NRL return.

“The ball is in my court,” Reynolds said.

“My goal is to get in the Top 30. I’m coming up against 18 year olds and I’m 33, but that doesn’t scare me.

“If I’m being honest, I want to play first grade every week. There’s no shying away from that. I don’t want to come here and just train the house down.

“I don’t care what position I play, if I’m a utility off the bench I’ll love that.

“I know I’m not going to be a superstar, but I’ll do what needs to be done whether that’s helping a 16-year-old come through the grades and make him realise what it takes to be a Bulldog, or if it’s me playing first grade.

“I need to give back to this club that has given me so much in my life.”