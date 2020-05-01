A diehard Panthers fan has lifted the lid on an email exchange with Nathan Cleary after he breached strict social distancing laws earlier this week.

Cleary came under fire after lying about having his sister’s friends at his house on Anzac Day for “10 minutes”. Two TikTok videos later emerged showing Cleary dancing with the group of five women.

Jesse, a massive Penrith supporter, revealed the exchange on Big Sports Breakfast.

“I sent Nathan Cleary an email last night as I am a Panthers fan and I was a little upset about what happened,” Jesse said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

Here was Cleary’s response…

Hey Jesse,

What I did was irresponsible, stupid and selfish. There are no excuses for what happened and I will take full responsibility for that. I want to apologise to you and I want to apologise to everyone else. My actions were not good enough. I hope you can eventually forgive me as I would like to move forward from this, acknowledging my mistake and assuring you it will never happen again. A massive lesson learned. Right actions in the future are the best, apologise for the wrong ones in the past. Have a nice night, Jesse.

Cheers,

Nathan.