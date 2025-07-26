The St George Illawarra Dragons are resigned to losing one of their best players for the remainder of the 2025 NRL season as they look to make a late push to try and reach the upcoming finals series.

A five-time State of Origin representative for the QLD Maroons, Jaydn Su'A suffered a suspected MCL injury on Friday night against the Cowboys which saw him exit the field.

While there has been no official update from the Dragons yet on a return timeline, it is understood that he is set to be unavailable for the next four to six weeks, ruling him out for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Jaydn Su’a left the field in Round 21 after suffering a knee injury. No report from Dragons medical staff as yet on initial assessments. Video shows contact mechanism with tackler coming down on outside of lower leg causing knee to collapse in. Main concern for MCL injury - if… pic.twitter.com/6jyeUXYclB — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 25, 2025

As Su'A is all but certain not to play again for the remainder of the season, North Queensland Cowboys forward Karl Lawton was placed on report for the incident and has since been charged with a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact charge from the Match Review Committee (MRC).

Recently returning from a two-game suspension, Lawton is facing another two or three matches on the sidelines, depending on whether he decides to accept an early guilty plea.

The MRC has also charged Lawton's teammate Coen Hess and Brisbane Broncos back-rower Brendan Piakura, but they only face fines as punishment after being charged with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle.