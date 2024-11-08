Former Parramatta Eels captain Clint Gutherson has confirmed he will join the St George Illawarra Dragons on a three-year deal.

It means Gutherson will link up with the Red V ahead of pre-season and play for the club until at least the end of 2027.

It marks a major win for the fullback. It was believed negotiations were taking place at a painstakingly slow pace as the Dragons pushed for the deal to only be a two-year opportunity.

But Gutherson and his management have won out, getting the club to offer a three-year contract which has since been signed.

His signing is the latest play by Shane Flanagan to remodel the club, and will represent a fair portion of Ben Hunt's - who was released recently by the Dragons - salary being picked up.

Coach Flanagan said Gutherson would be a fantastic addition to the club.

“Clint will be a fantastic addition to our squad over the next three seasons,” Flanagan said of the signing in a club statement.

“He is not just an elite fullback; he also brings leadership, competitiveness, toughness and versatility. In addition to his obvious on-field qualities he will also be a huge asset to our emerging players over the coming years.”

What is unclear is what role Gutherson will be used in.

As it stands, the Dragons' options to play in the halves are limited. Hunt's release, as well as that of Jack Bird to the Wests Tigers, likely means Kyle Flanagan will shift into the halfback role.

Young gun Lyhkan King-Togia could push for the five-eighth role, but Gutherson may also wind up playing in the six given Tyrell Sloan wore the number one jumper this year and is one of the brightest young talents at the club.

Gutherson has played fullback his entire career, but was set to be bumped out of the role next season after the blue and gold signed Isaiah Iongi.

It has been widely reported that Gutherson's knees simply won't let him play fullback to the end of a career which is already 211 games old across his time with the Eels and Sea Eagles.

The Dragons have also been linked to Daniel Atkinson and Brodie Croft as potential reinforcements in the halves heading into 2025.

Gutherson for his part said he was 'excited and honoured' to have signed with the Dragons.

"I feel really excited and honoured to be able to come here and put this jersey on and have that badge on my chest," Gutherson said.

"The rich history that this club has is second to none... The direction the club went in this year and where Flano and the staff are taking the club is something I want to be a part of.

“I think I can offer a lot to where we're trying to go over the next few years. I'm looking forward to the challenge and what lies ahead."