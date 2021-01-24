South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell is set to ink a new two-year contract at Redfern, with the deal set to pocket the Rabbitohs star close to $875,000 per season, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Despite a year riddled with injury, Mitchell managed to flex his best under Wayne Bennett in his first season away from the Roosters.

The 23-year-old played 14 matches for the Bunnies in 2020 before a season-ending hamstring injury in Round 16 against Parramatta.

It is understood Mitchell’s new deal will come at a cut price for South Sydney, with the $1.75 million contract taking into consideration the league’s six per cent drop in the salary due to the financial strains of COVID-19.

Despite the cuts, Mitchell will still receive a rise in pay compared to his current $800,00-per-year deal with Souths and will now remain at Redfern until the end of the 2023 season.