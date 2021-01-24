NRL Rd 6 - Rabbitohs v Warriors
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 19: Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs looks on during the round six NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the New Zealand Warriors at Bankwest Stadium on June 19, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell is set to ink a new two-year contract at Redfern, with the deal set to pocket the Rabbitohs star close to $875,000 per season, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Despite a year riddled with injury, Mitchell managed to flex his best under Wayne Bennett in his first season away from the Roosters.

The 23-year-old played 14 matches for the Bunnies in 2020 before a season-ending hamstring injury in Round 16 against Parramatta.

It is understood Mitchell’s new deal will come at a cut price for South Sydney, with the $1.75 million contract taking into consideration the league’s six per cent drop in the salary due to the financial strains of COVID-19.

Despite the cuts, Mitchell will still receive a rise in pay compared to his current $800,00-per-year deal with Souths and will now remain at Redfern until the end of the 2023 season.