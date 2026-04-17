The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the signing of Queensland and Samoan representative Jaydn Su'A from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The hard-running star second rower will make a move to the west to be a part of Jason Ryles' rebuild until at least the end of 2029.

Playing 160 NRL games across stints at the Brisbane Broncos, the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Dragons has established Su'A as an elite forward in the competition and a solid pickup for the Eels.

It was widely speculated that Su'A would make the jump early after the Dragons' disastrous start to their season, and Parramatta would be keen to acquire his services early amid a horror injury toll.

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Although it could still be on the cards, for now, the two parties have settled on a 2027 start for Su'A in the blue and gold.

Parramatta Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill has welcomed Su'A to the Eels, commending his experience and competitiveness that he has shown throughout his career.

"Jaydn has a strong physical presence, he is a competitor who leads through his actions. He can play big minutes, defend consistently, and will be great for our squad."

“He's built a reputation on toughness and effort, and we believe his experience at both NRL and representative level will add value to our group as we continue to build for the future.”

Ryles has identified Su'A as the player to stiffen up the Eels' middle and add aggression to his developing forward pack.

With agile middles such as J'maine Hopgood and Dylan Walker, Su'A's inclusion into the side firmly balances their engine room.

Arguably the Dragons' best forward, Su'A has the chance to mature into an enforcer for the Parramatta side, which could see him reach new heights in 2027.