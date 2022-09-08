After reportedly considering quitting his role as head coach, Des Hasler has allegedly and sensationally been extended by the Manly Sea Eagles as their head coach, according to reports.

Rumours of in-fighting and disharmony amongst the playing group have swirled all week, with Hasler's name thrown into the middle the circus alongside the Trbojevic brothers and captain Daly Cherry-Evans.

The deal will see Hasler retained as head coach through to the end of the 2024 NRL season.

The Daily Telegraph journalist David Riccio broke the story on Thursday night, following a meeting between Hasler, his management and Manly powerbroker's.

BREAKING: @SeaEagles coach Des Hasler to remain head coach for 2023 and 2024. Full story @telegraph_sport — David Riccio (@DaveRic1) September 8, 2022

Speaking on SEN Radio, fellow The Daily Telegraph journalist Michael Carayannis revealed that while Hasler would retain his position, he would lose some of his power in the role.

“It’s going to be Des Hasler’s opportunity to push his case as to what his vision for the Sea Eagles’ future is and a possible succession plan.

“If the chief executive Tony Mestrov and owner Scott Penn are happy with what they hear, who knows what the outcome may be.

“If they’re not happy, it could have dire consequences for Des Hasler.

“By the end of the day, Des Hasler will still be Manly coach.”

Despite reports, Carayannis spoke on NRL360 about conflicting reports following the meeting.

"You speak to one camp, and they're under the impression for 2023 and 2024. You speak to the other camp and they'll say 'we never got anywhere near an extension'," Carayannis said on the program.

Paul Kent echoed the sentiments on the program, and slammed Manly powerbrokers for the handling of the situation.

"It's a rookie error. What they've done is give Des Hasler 12 months to figure out how to win this war," Kent said.

Despite reports, it appears certain that the Sea Eagles won't confirm the extension anytime soon.