Incoming Gold Coast Titans coach Des Hasler has reportedly made his first player recruitment move, retaining one of the club's outside backs.

The Titans are set to retain off-contract centre Brian Kelly on a contract extension for the next three seasons, which will see him remain on the Gold Coast until at least the end of the 2026 season.

According to News Corp, the decision comes after he reportedly rejected an approach from the Newcastle Knights. The Knights have been in the market for a new outside back due to the departure of flyer Dominic Young and have been linked to several players, including Kelly and recently re-signed Warriors centre Adam Pompey.

Brian Kelly has been an attacking sensation on the Titans' left edge. Although he came through the Titans' developmental system, the centre made his NRL debut for the Manly Sea Eagles and spent two seasons there before leaving for the Titans in 2019- the same season Hasler returned to Manly as head coach.

“I'm at the end of the contract this year but hopefully I'll sort something out,” Kelly said via News Corp on Tuesday.

“I'll let my managers do that. We'll see how we go.”

When pressed on whether it may be his fifth and final season at the Titans, Kelly replied: “I don't know, we'll see how it goes.”

Despite not officially joining on as head coach until November, Hasler has had consistent input on the future of the club. If the Titans confirm Kelly's re-signing, he will join the likes of AJ Brimson, Beau Fermor, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Jayden Campbell and Sam Verrills, all of whom are contracted until 2026.

Hasler will be hoping the next two players to be retained are forwards David Fifita and Tino Fa'asumaleaui after they became free agents due to the sacking of previous coach Justin Holbrook.