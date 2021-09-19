Manly are understood to be weighing up an offer to unwanted Shark Aaron Woods in a bid to add experience to their emerging forward pack.

According to The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield, Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler could reunite with Woods in 2022, with the 18-time Australia representative on the lookout for an NRL lifeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

After four seasons with Cronulla, Woods won't be offered a contract extension and will likely face a substantial slash to his salary should he find a new home for next season.

As per Rothfield's report, Hasler - who signed Woods to Canterbury four years ago - sees the departing Sharks prop as a valuable asset to nurture the development of a growing crop in their attack.

Manly are one win away from their first Grand Final appearance since 2013, with plenty of plaudits going to their forwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emergence of Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau'atu, Taniela Paseka and Sean Keppie along with the arrival of Josh Aloiai has lifted the Sea Eagles into premiership contention.

Woods could join fellow NRL stalwarts Martin Taupau and Jake Trbojevic to aid the Eagles' contention for the years to come.

A cut priced two-year deal could be tabled to Woods should Manly and Hasler look to pull the trigger and bolster their experience and prop depths.

Manly are yet to re-sign Morgan Boyle, Sione Fainu, Tevita Funa, Jack Gosiewski, Zac Saddler, Jorge Taufua and Dylan Walker to new deals for 2022, however the latter is reportedly nearing an extension following his dominant performance on Friday night.