One of eight players farewellled by the Gold Coast Titans at the end of this year's campaign, hooker Sean Mullany has officially joined a new team for the 2026 season.

Initially joining the Titans on a train-and-trial contract, Mullany would go on to earn a full-time development contract with the club and would make three appearances for the side, with his debut occurring in Round 5 against the Dolphins.

In these matches, the New Zealand-born hooker made 230 and 81 tackles at an efficiency rate of 95.3 per cent, and he even started against Grand Finalists Brisbane Broncos in Round 14.

However, with the club being ushered into a new era under a new coaching staff headlined by Josh Hannay, the 26-year-old was not granted a contract extension for next year's campaign.

A free agent, it has now been confirmed that he will return to the Mackay Cutters in the QLD Cup for the 2026 season on a one-year contract, where he was previously the club's Player of the Year in 2022 and captain during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The Cutters have also granted young local junior Rory Woodall an upgraded contract, which will see him move from a developmental deal to a full-time contract for the 2026 season.