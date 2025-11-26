Departed Wests Tigers outside back Brent Naden has agreed to join a new team that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career heading into next season.

One of six players farewelled by the Wests Tigers at the end of the 2025 NRL season, alongside the likes of Brandon Tumeth and Justin Matamua, Naden has agreed to join the Thirroul Butchers for the next two seasons.

Established in 1913, the Butchers compete in the Illawarra Division Rugby League (IDRL) competition and reached the semi-finals during this year's campaign before going down to the Corrimal Cougars.

Despite only featuring in eight first-grade matches for the Tigers in 2025, the 29-year-old will add a wealth of experience and skill to the Butchers squad, having played in the NRL for seven seasons and played a total of 80 matches.

Able to play every position in the back-line, which also includes the halves, Naden also had a stint with the Canterbury Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers, where he was the 18th man in the club's NRL Grand Final victory against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2021.