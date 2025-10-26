Departed North Queensland Cowboys hooker Nicholas Lenaz has penned a new deal that will see him continue his rugby league playing career heading into next season.\n\nOne of seven players farewelled by the Cowboys at the end of the 2025 NRL season, alongside the likes of Jamal Shibasaki and Marly Bitungane, Lenaz has agreed to join the Townsville Blackhawks in the QLD Cup for next year.\n\nFeaturing in 16 matches for the Northern Pride in reserve-grade during this year's campaign, Lenaz made his long-awaited NRL debut in Round 23 against the Parramatta Eels.\n\nDuring his one and only first-grade appearance, he made 20 tackles and 20 running metres out of dummy-half in 27 minutes on the field.\n\nRELATED: 2026 QLD Cup Player Movements and Squads\n\n“I'm pretty stoked, it's been 17 years of my life for this moment, so I'm over the moon," he told foxsports.com.au after making his debut.\n\n“They told me they have nothing for me next year and I'm free to leave, but I've just fallen in love with Townsville so I thought ‘nup, I'm not going anywhere.'\n\n"I just put my head down and arse up, train as hard as I can and see how I go."