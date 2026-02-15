Cowboys co-captain Tom Dearden was quick to acknowledge Reed Mahoney's influence on the team since joining this year after their 66 - 24 win against the Panthers in their second week of the trials.

“Reedy has been awesome. I think just the attitude and the way he goes after the game has really rubbed off on the rest of the playing group, and he was great tonight. I am looking forward to playing a strong season alongside him,” he shared after the match.

North Queensland, fielding a full-strength side, dominated their trial match against an undermanned Penrith Panthers.

“Probably wasn't the strongest trial today, but was good to get a bit of the cob webs out”

He also praised the team's focus and adherence to their game plan, sharing their key areas for improvement this season.

“We have been focused on our discipline and our game, and not getting bored with what our game looks like. I thought we did a good job of that tonight, especially that first half.”

“Boys did well sticking to our processes.”

With Mahoney making a strong first impression and the Cowboys demonstrating cohesion and discipline, the trial provides an encouraging outlook for the upcoming season.