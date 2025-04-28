Although the South Sydney Rabbitohs finished one win short of reaching the Harold Matthews Cup Grand Final, the club boasts one of the best Under-17s talents in either rugby league or union.

Named the club's Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Year in 2024, fullback Darcy Feltham continued his tremendous form for the club this season and helped guide them to the Preliminary Final with his exquisite footwork and skill with the ball in his hands.

Set to earn the prestigious award for the second consecutive season, Feltham is also a standout in the 15-man code, which saw him selected into the Under-16s Australia side alongside Crighton Meafou and Ashton Large after being a member of the Under-16s NSW Waratahs squad.

As he slowly enters the start of the prime of his career, he is set to be one of the most hunted prospects in either code and has yet to make a decision on which one he wants to pursue full-time.

Instead, the Oak Hill student wants to continue playing both and further his development on the field.

"I don't swing one way at the moment and want to keep playing both. Whatever opportunity comes up, I'll just take my chances," Feltham told Zero Tackle.

"It was great (playing for the Waratahs). That's the positive about doing both, you get to play all these games and travel so it's great.

"Sometimes it can be a bit tough to juggle but at the end of the day I just try to take every opportunity and do everything I can."

Idolising former Dally M Medal winner Jarryd Hayne as a kid after growing up as a Parramatta Eels fan, Feltham has had the idea of playing in the NRL since the age of five and hopes to turn his dream into a reality in the coming years.

"I love it here. Ever since I've joined the club it's been nothing but positive and just good vibes and one thing we've got is this brotherhood," Feltham added.

"It would mean heaps (to play in the NRL). It's been a dream of mine since I was five and I spend every day trying to make it happen.

"I wouldn't be here without my family. They've been a big part of my journey and always back me and supporting me."