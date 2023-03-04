The Dally M medal's scoring system is undergoing a makeover, changing the number of judges and points handed out per match in a bid to add consistency to the award.

Under the current rules, each NRL match is assigned a singular judge, and scored on a 3-2-1 system, meaning the best on ground earns three points, the second best two points, and so on.

However, that very system has come under fire in recent years, with some absolute shockers being delivered. There were several times early last season, before voting went private in Round 13, were the match's best player didn't earn a point, or judges handing points to those in their former position.

Ruan Sims came under fire in 2018 after voting on a game she didn't want in its entirety live, instead having her own match to play during that time slot.

According to The Daily Telegraph, in hopes to add consistency to the voting process, every match will have two judges instead of one. Both will be kept anonymous, and score the game on the same 3-2-1 basis.

It means players will be able to collect a maximum of six points per match, opposed to three in previous seasons.

Nicho Hynes produced 38 Dally M points last year, the highest-ever tally for an award-winner, however players will now be able to reach that mark after just seven games in 2023.

All judges will be former players, both in or outside of the media, and while it will make the scoring more consistent, it could lead to controversy as well.

A match's two judges cold produce six different players between their 3-2-1s, begging the question - were they watching the same game?

All votes are published for the first 12 rounds of the season as per usual, with the first round's results set to be released on Monday morning, the first indicator of whether the overhaul will produce consistency, or just more questions.