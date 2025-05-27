New South Wales Blues head coach Laurie Daley has confirmed Payne Haas is fit to play Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series, but Stephen Crichton's spot in the team is still in doubt.

Haas has been battling a quad injury throughout the camp and trained well enough on Tuesday morning at the Blues' captains run to be declared as fit to play.

It means he will start in the front row for New South Wales alongside Mitchell Barnett, with Spencer Leniu and Max King to remain on the bench, while Stefano Utoikamanu, who has been on standby in camp, won't be required barring any last mintue mishaps.

Crichton on the other hand had overcome a groin complaint he brought into camp to train well, only to hobble from the field on Monday at Ballymore with an ice pack on his leg.

Daley, speaking to the media at the state's captain's run, said Crichton doesn't have a strain, and a decision won't be made on the Canterbury Bulldogs captain until Wednesday morning.

“Payne will play, but with ‘Critta' [Crichton] we'll see how he goes tomorrow,” Daley said per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It's a cork. There's no strain or anything like that. We're just trying to control the swelling, and we'll see how he is in the morning.

“It will be the usual icing, rest, elevation, all the sort of stuff you probably don't want to talk about [this far out from a game]."

Daley said he backed Crichton to make the right decision for the state, and confirmed Campbell Graham is ready to go after being on standby all week.

“I think players these days are good, and they won't take a risk if they think they will let anyone down. The fact is we'll see how he is, we're confident he'll play, but if he's not there, Campbell comes straight into the team," Daley said.

“The good thing for us is we've had Campbell in all week. It's not like we've had to bring in someone from the outside who hasn't had any preparation at all. He's a right centre as well.

“If anything happens to Critta and he can't play, we're confident Campbell will do more than a good job.”

Matt Burton has been called into camp and will become the 18th man if Graham is needed to replace Crichton for Game 1, which will be played in Brisbane on Wednesday night.