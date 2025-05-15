Discussions around how the Blues will look in 2025 have ramped up as we near the team list announcement on Sunday night; however, returning NSW coach Laurie Daley has given some insight into how he will make a crucial decision ahead of the State of Origin opener.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Daley touched on how his captaincy selection process will be handled over the coming weeks, adamant that he won't rush such an important decision.

“Once the team is finalised, the captaincy will be easy,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just want to make sure that we've got the right team, and then we'll pick the right captain."

The Canberra Raiders legend is aware of the treasure trove of skipper options littered throughout this Blues side, touching on one man in particular who has taken on the leading job before.

“We have got a number of good choices. Jake did a terrific job last year. While he didn't play a lot of minutes, inside the camp, they all spoke particularly highly of what he was able to do for the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And then we've got other captains within the possible side that have led their team.”

While Trbojevic did a serviceable job as the captain in 2024's Origin series, many have pegged Penrith Panthers lock Isaah Yeo and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs centre Stephen Crichton as the more suitable skipper options.

Crichton, the reigning Dally M Captain of the Year, has been a particularly impressive leader for the Bulldogs since taking on the role at the young age of 23.

His coach, Cameron Ciraldo, shared his thoughts on his potential leadership role for the Blues, assuring doubters he would not let his state down.

“I think if he got put in that position, that he wouldn't let anyone down, but I also understand that there are a lot of great leaders in that team,” Ciraldo said.

“He's not walking in anywhere trying to be a leader or something that he's not. He's just himself, and that's him chasing excellence with everything he does, and he wants to drag people along with him.

“He's been a great leader for us, and he's only getting started.”

While Yeo is the most obvious option to claim the skipper role, it may be in the Blues' best interest to go for someone younger like Nathan Cleary or Crichton, both of whom can lead the side for the next decade.

Daley will announce his Origin Game One team this Sunday night, with the decision of who will lead the squad out closer to the May 28 series opener.