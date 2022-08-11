The Canterbury Bulldogs will launch the NRL's first 'NFT jersey' when they team up with sponsor Illuvium for their Round 25 clash against the Manly Sea Eagles.

Illuvium, the playing shorts sponsor for Canterbury, are a collectible NFT (Non-Fungible Token) role playing game built on the Ethereum blockchain.

They recently hit the headlines after selling 20,000 digital land plots, valued at $72 million USD, during a landmark three day launch event, making it one of the most successful NFT sales in history.

🗣 The Bulldogs and innovative AAA collectible NFT RPG game @illuviumio have launched a custom jersey for Round 25. — Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (@NRL_Bulldogs) August 10, 2022

Purchasing the jersey also allows the customer to access a free in-game NFT, which won't feature any NRL, Bulldogs or sponsor trademarks.

The Bulldogs are the first club in the competition to produce anything on this scale, and Canterbury CEO Aaron Warburton is thrilled with the virtual leaps the club is making.

“When our partnership commenced in early 2022, we knew we had the opportunity to add immense value to Bulldogs and Illuvium fans alike," Warburton said.

"Launching this jersey with a Bulldogs membership is fantastic and will undoubtedly grow our supporter base across the USA, Europe and Asia. Kieran and his team are making this momentous occasion extra special by providing a complimentary Illuvium NFT."

The Bulldogs have a strong history of producing unique, fan-driven special jerseys, with our Star Wars and Avatar jerseys generating global exposure in the past. This jersey will expose millions of fans worldwide to the Bulldogs and the NRL."

The Dogs will don the kit on September 2nd against Manly, where the free in-game NFT will be accessible at Accor Stadium.