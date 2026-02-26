The South Sydney Rabbitohs have suffered a cruel blow to start their 2026 season, confirming hooker Brandon Smith will miss the opening rounds due to a calf strain.\nThe Rabbitohs confirmed the injury in their rehab report yesterday.\n“Brandon Smith sustained a moderate calf strain at training on Wednesday. He will be sidelined for the opening games of the season.”\nSmith debuted for the Rabbitohs last season after returning from MCL and ACL injuries he suffered at the Sydney Roosters in 2024.\nHe was taken from the field in the same game after re-injuring his MCL, which sidelined him for another four to six weeks at the back end of the season. He played just five games for the club in 2025.\nThis season was shaping up as a redemption campaign for the 29-year-old, who had reportedly secured the No.9 jersey after a year derailed by injury setbacks and personal challenges off the field.\nHe is now expected to return around Round 3 and will be replaced by Peter Mamouzelos.\nFormer player James Graham spoke about the devastating news on NRL Daily.\n"Knowing Brandon and diving into his recent journey and change, it's going to be a big test for him. It's come at a far from ideal time, but no doubt Brandon will have known life wouldn't have been a red carpet, and he'd get these tests, and he'll have the support around him to get through it," he said.\nThe Rabbitohs also provided updates on the injuries to Sean Keppie, Bronson Garlick, Isaiah Tass and Keaon Koloamatangi.\n“Two Rabbitohs players failed head injury assessments (HIAs) during Sunday's pre-season victory over the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles, with Sean Keppie and Bronson Garlick both entering the 11-day concussion protocol. Both are expected to be cleared to play in round one.\n“Isaiah Tass took a major step forward in his rehabilitation from his knee surgery, running for the first time on the Alter G machine, a machine that enables players to manage body weight when running. This is a huge milestone in his rehabilitation journey.\n“Keaon Koloamatangi also made a successful return from knee surgery in Sunday's game, surgery which he underwent after returning from the Kangaroo Tour to the UK at the back end of last year.”\nThe Rabbitohs have endured back-to-back injury-ravaged seasons, including being left without a full bench against the Broncos last August.