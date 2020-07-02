A crude video has surfaced of Canterbury Bulldogs star Adam Elliott.
The club released the following statement on the matter.
“The Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs would like to confirm that they are aware of a video having surfaced involving Adam Elliott,” the statement reads.
“The video relates to something that was filmed at a private gathering five years ago.
“The club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit of the matter.”
Just as Adam Elliot is producing some goods & is off contract, a video mysteriously emerges that #NRL Integrity unit is now investigating? Sounds fishy to me
— Rayane Tamer (@rayane_tamer) July 2, 2020