TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 29: Adam Elliott of the Bulldogs looks on during the round 24 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Canterbury Bulldogs at 1300SMILES Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

A crude video has surfaced of Canterbury Bulldogs star Adam Elliott.

The club released the following statement on the matter.

“The Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs would like to confirm that they are aware of a video having surfaced involving Adam Elliott,” the statement reads.

“The video relates to something that was filmed at a private gathering five years ago.

“The club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit of the matter.”