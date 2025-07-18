The Newcastle Knights have added an impressive cross-code outside back to their ranks as they continue to rebuild and reshape their roster for the future.\r\n\r\nOne of the best young centres coming out of Queensland, Kingston Seve is coming off an impressive campaign in this year's Cyril Connell Cup competition in which he scored seven tries in seven matches for the Burleigh Bears and helped lead them to winning the Grand Final.\r\n\r\nA member of The Dolphins Academy, the youngster also earned representative honours for Queensland City in the annual Under-17s City versus Country clash in which he crossed the line for a four-pointer.\r\n\r\nPreviously regarded as the next Joseph Suaalii due to his ability in both rugby league and rugby union, Seve has now decided to depart The Dolphins and link up with the Newcastle Knights, per Newcastle Knights Juniors.\r\n\r\nThe immediate move to Newcastle, which has already seen him train with the first-grade squad, comes as he follows former Dolphins recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan to the club.\r\n\r\nZero Tackle\u00a0understands that O'Sullivan was the main reason behind Seve joining The Dolphins in 2023 at the age of 14, having attracted interest from the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers.