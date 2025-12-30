The Cronulla Sharks will again attempt to get over the hump in 2026.

It's really that simple. The men in black, white and blue are a finals quality team, and one in contention for the premiership, but they haven't been to the decider since 2016.

The last two seasons in particular were particularly heartbreaking, with back-to-back preliminary final departures.

The common rhetoric heading into 2025 is that they might well have only been one big-name forward away from glory, but Addin Fonua-Blake's arrival wasn't able to drag the club over the line, and instead, simply served to stretch the salary cap.

That might seem harsh, and it's certainly not a knock on Fonua-Blake's performance, but the Sharks are now in a squeeze to retain talent without a premiership to show for it.

That said, they come into 2026 relatively settled, although Fitzgibbon has plenty of youth at his disposal, and may well elect to fire some changes throughout the course of the campaign.

Here are the selection questions for Cronulla heading into 2026.