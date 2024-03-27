The Cronulla Sharks have provided an official update on the injured trio of Dale Finucane, Toby Rudolf and Royce Hunt after they were hurt in Round 3 against the Wests Tigers.

Co-captain Dale Finucane will face the shortest return timeline after scans revealed that he "suffered a fractured eye socket" and will be sidelined for 2-4 weeks.

The club disclosed that he saw a specialist on Tuesday, and his injury will be managed non-operatively.

Toby Rudolf has been diagnosed with a syndesmosis injury and is set to miss anywhere between 3-6 weeks.

Fellow teammate and prop Royce Hunt will likely be out the longest of the three players after he strained his calf while warming up on the sidelines as he was getting ready to enter the game.

The Sharks confirmed he is "facing four weeks in the casualty ward".