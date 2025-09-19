After signing former Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup captain Alex Isdale from the Western Suburbs Magpies last year, the Cronulla Sharks have continued to raid the playmaking stocks at the Wests Tigers.\r\n\r\nTraining with the Wests Tigers first-grade squad during pre-season, Zero Tackle can reveal that Marc Tannous has departed the club to sign a two-year contract with the Cronulla Sharks until the end of 2027.\r\n\r\nA talented prospect who plays in the halves, the Balmain junior made his Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup debut earlier this year, having nearly guided Balmain to the SG Ball Cup finals.\r\n\r\nThe younger brother of Michael Tannous, who appeared in four matches for the Lebanon national team, Marc was able to train and learn from Jarome Luai earlier this season and has become the latest junior to depart the Wests Tigers.\r\n\r\nSpeaking to Zero Tackle earlier in the year, he spoke about the importance of his family and how influential they have been towards his rugby league journey.\r\n\r\n"They've been unreal and backed me through everything and support me," Tannous said.\r\n\r\n"When you're not playing the best patch of footy, they're the only ones you can lean on and have a bit of a sook too, and they help you get you through it.\r\n\r\n"To one day play in the NRL is a dream of mine, and if I can get there, no matter how long it is, I'm happy to be patient. It would mean the world to me and my family.\r\n\r\n"I just want to play some consistent footy and the rewards will come."