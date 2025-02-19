The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the retention of front-rower Oregon Kaufusi for a further two seasons.

Recently agreeing to take up the mutual option in his contract for this season, Kaufusi has extended for a further two years until the end of the 2027 NRL seasons.

The only member of the Sharks roster to play in an NRL Grand Final, Kaufusi was one of the club's most consistent forwards this season and has continually delivered on the field, especially during the opening 30 minutes of matches.

The retention of Kaufusi will see him create a long-standing formidable partnership with recruit Addin Fonua-Blake who has joined from the New Zealand Warriors.

"It's awesome. I feel like we've got something special building at this club and I'm very excited to be part of it," Kaufusi said.

"I've built a strong connection in the Shire. My daughter was born at Sutherland, so this area is very special to me now.

"I'm hoping to level up again in 2025 and add a few things to my game."

Entering his third season with the Sharks after joining from the Parramatta Eels, Kaufusi has made 116 career appearances, 45 of which came from his time playing under Craig Fitzgibbon.

An Australian Schoolboys representative, he is a former NSW Blues representative at the U16s, U18s and U20s levels and has managed five international matches for Samoa.

"We always wanted to secure Oregon long term and were confident in getting the deal done. It's great news that he's decided to extend his stay for another two years," Sharks GM of Football Darren Mooney said.

"Oregon is still young, especially for a front-rower, and is coming off an outstanding season. He's a no-fuss character who brings significant value to the squad."