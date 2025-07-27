The Cronulla Sharks have reportedly extended the contracts of one of their most talented young players as they continue to build depth in their roster for the upcoming years.\r\n\r\nRecruited from the Redfern Dolphins in Brisbane, Prestyn Laine-Sietu has gone on to become one of the most promising outside backs in the 13-man code and one of the best prospects in the Cronulla region.\r\n\r\nSince making the move from Queensland to New South Wales, the centre has made waves at the Sharks and has been earmarked as a long-term player of the club's future.\r\n\r\nAccording to The Daily Telegraph, Laine-Sietu has agreed to a new deal with the club, which will see him remain in the Shire.\r\n\r\nThe extension comes after Laine-Sietu had an amazing 2025 season with the Sharks in the SG Ball Cup competition, which saw him named the club's Junior Representative Player of the Year and represent the U19s QLD Maroons.\r\n\r\n"We recruited Prestyn from the Redcliffe Dolphins in Brisbane to complement the local and existing talent in the Sharks ranks," Sharks Development and Pathways Manager Glenn Brailey said.\r\n\r\n"He was a constant attacking threat for his team throughout the season and was a worthy winner of the major award.\r\n\r\n"Prestyn had an outstanding season and now gets an opportunity to move up to the Flegg squad."\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=pLeopukS3_M