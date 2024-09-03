The Cronulla Sharks have announced that front-rower Royce Hunt has been granted an early release from his contract that will allow him to join a new NRL team for the 2025 NRL season.

The 29-year-old was contracted with the Sharks until the end of next season, but the confirmation from the club will now allow him to join the Wests Tigers at the start of next year's pre-season.

Rebuilding its roster under Benji Marshall and Shane Richardson, Hunt has agreed to a three-year contract with the Wests Tigers until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

“Royce is a great leader who will be invaluable in assisting us with the development of the younger players at the club,” said Marshall.

"He's a tough and uncompromising middle, and more importantly, he's a good human. We look forward to welcoming Royce and his family to our club.”

Since the Sharks announced the signing of Addin Fonua-Blake from the New Zealand Warriors, Hunt's long-term future has become uncertain. He will arrive at the Tigers after playing 70 games with the Sharks after debuting for the Canberra Raiders.

"The prop remains an important member of the squad ahead of this year's finals series and is committed to finishing his time at the Sharks on a high," a club statement read.