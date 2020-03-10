Cronulla are reportedly in discussion to release Josh Morris as soon as next week, sending him to reigning premiers Sydney Roosters.

In what would be the NRL’s first loan arrangement, both clubs are currently working out a way to get Morris to Sydney, where he wants to finish his career alongside twin brother Brett.

Given Cronulla’s injury crisis through their backline, it was suggested that Morris would only be granted a release once Bronson Xerri, Matt Moylan and Josh Duggan returned to full fitness.

However, Morris will be free to sign with the Roosters after Cronulla’s season-opener against South Sydney on Saturday, according to News Corp.

Expected to be included in the package will be a $75,000 transfer, helping diminish the Sharks’ salary cap issues. While reports have circulated around a potential player-swap, involving rising Roosters forward Poasa Faamausili.

The signs emerged once Cronulla re-signed Jesse Ramien from Newcastle last year, giving Morris second thoughts heading into what would’ve been his second season with the Sharks.

With Moylan and Duggan confirmed unavailable, Cronulla will be forced to field an inexperienced back five against the Rabbitohs in round one.