Cronulla are reportedly in discussion to release Josh Morris as soon as next week, sending him to reigning premiers Sydney Roosters.
In what would be the NRL’s first loan arrangement, both clubs are currently working out a way to get Morris to Sydney, where he wants to finish his career alongside twin brother Brett.
Given Cronulla’s injury crisis through their backline, it was suggested that Morris would only be granted a release once Bronson Xerri, Matt Moylan and Josh Duggan returned to full fitness.
However, Morris will be free to sign with the Roosters after Cronulla’s season-opener against South Sydney on Saturday, according to News Corp.
Expected to be included in the package will be a $75,000 transfer, helping diminish the Sharks’ salary cap issues. While reports have circulated around a potential player-swap, involving rising Roosters forward Poasa Faamausili.
The signs emerged once Cronulla re-signed Jesse Ramien from Newcastle last year, giving Morris second thoughts heading into what would’ve been his second season with the Sharks.
With Moylan and Duggan confirmed unavailable, Cronulla will be forced to field an inexperienced back five against the Rabbitohs in round one.
Sounds like a good deal for the Sharks, out with the old and in with either some cap space or a nice young forward.
Ramien and Xerri are the present and future at centre with Mulitalo and Katoa on the wings and Kennedy at fullback. But because they have got Dugan and Moylan on the books Kennedy and Katoa will have to wait
This is a massive boost to Sydney’s chances winning a hat-trick of premierships. Morris still has pace, great defence and represented NSW last season.
His experince which includes grand finals, will be immeasurably importantant come the big end of season games.
Moving Crichton back to the forwards will strengthen the Roosters pack. Faamausili is a powerful running forward, a player that has a massive future in the NRL. Sydney are crazy to let him go.
This news will send the Jealous guy into another brain tilt
All this player swapping is getting boring for me. Why have contracts at all if they mean nothing. Weak
Relax 8Ball, the young East forward is only on loan.
He is contracted to the Chooks till 2022
They could have offered for Whare & Mansour. I guess they’re not old enough as yet?
EastOfDivide
March 10, 2020 at 6:29 pm
Yep…. Not old and smart enough to be winners,not unlike their supporters. Still, they’re in the right side to continue their losing ways, right Divide?
Xerri not interested so 37 year old JMorris to join his twin to stop the whinging.
2 x Morris = 1 Latrell?
No