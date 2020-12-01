Cronulla playmaker Braydon Trindall has signed a new deal to remain in the Shire for the 2021 season, per Sporting News.

The 21-year-old impressed in his debut season with the Sharks and looked to be a flexible asset in the halves and at hooker.

With Shaun Johnson set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and in danger of missing the opening rounds of 2021, Trindall will be a vital cog in John Morris’ side.

Speaking on Trindall, Morris was delighted with the signing.

“It’s great news for the club we’ve been able to retain Braydon, who is another player that has come through our elite pathways into our NRL squad,” Morris said.

“Braydon showed with his performances last year he definitely has the potential and didn’t look out place in the NRL.

“He’s a natural half who can also play hooker, possesses a strong kicking game and is a good goal kicker. With another solid pre-season under his belt, I’m sure he will push for selection in the NRL team in 2021.”