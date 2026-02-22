The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed Cameron McInnes and Blayke Brailey as co-captains for the 2026 NRL season, with the announcement made at the club's season launch.

The Sharks last employed a co-captaincy model in 2024, with McInnes and former captain Dale Finucane sharing the leadership responsibilities.

Brailey first stepped up into the captaincy role during McInnes's ACL injury last season, earning praise for his composure and leadership on the field.

McInnes, 32, is in the final year of his contract at Cronulla and is aware that a move may be on the horizon.

Despite this, he is proud to share the captaincy with the 27-year-old dummy-half.

"It's always a huge honour," McInnes said.

"It's such a special group, and I feel like we're really on the verge of something happening. To be able to have a part in leading the group is a huge privilege.

"The way Blayke goes about it in his own way brings such calmness to the group. The ability to be yourself and influence the group, that's what leadership is."

For Brailey, a lifelong Sharks supporter, the opportunity to captain his boyhood club alongside McInnes is a dream come true.

"Growing up, I saw some of the great captains of this club in Gal (Paul Gallen) and Wade (Graham)," Brailey said.

"Now, to have Fitzy put his trust in me and to stand beside Cam is a really special feeling. I'm extremely grateful."

With McInnes expected to return in May—most likely coming off the bench—Brailey will lead the Sharks out in their opening match against the Gold Coast Titans.