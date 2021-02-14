Cronulla has confirmed they are in talks with Craig Bellamy over a potential Coaching Director role.

David Riccio and Phil Rothfield from The Daily Telegraph revealed the two parties have been in discussions for six months over a potential role for the Melbourne Storm coach once his contract at the Storm expires at the end of the year.

Yesterday, the Sharks tweeted that they have been in discussions with Bellamy and will not make further announcements until there is more to report.

See below a statement from CEO Dino Mezzatesta in response to media reports relating to the Cronulla Sharks and Craig Bellamy#UpUp pic.twitter.com/nY4TuIN9uz — Cronulla Sharks (@Cronulla_Sharks) February 13, 2021

Bellamy is expected to call time on his 18-year reign at the Storm at the end of the season and has been offered a director role at the club.

The Broncos have also tabled an offer that would see him become a mentor to his former assistant and current Broncos coach Kevin Walters.