Cronulla Sharks' captain and one of the NRL's most underrated figures Wade Graham has promised he will return from concussion next year.

Concussion has been a big talking point in the NRL this year, with Sydney Roosters' captain Boyd Cordner hanging up the boots earlier in the season after repeated head knocks.

While Graham has put this season on ice and won't attempt to play until next year, he has told The Daily Telegraph he has no intentions of stepping away from the game before he feels ready to do so.

“Whilever I still feel like I can play, I’m not going to give it away — and that’s how I feel right now,’’ Graham said.

“I’m not looking to be a daredevil or anything, but I feel like I’m comfortable enough to still play and there’s no reason why I shouldn’t be playing.

“I’m comfortable making that decision."

It's understood Graham has been seeing medical staff in Sydney, having not travelled to Queensland with the Sharks when the competition was relocated a month ago.

Graham has played just 11 games this season, but has picked up three concussions in that time, saying he needed to step away from the game for the remainder of the year to cut the risk of a fourth concussion in 12 months.

“I had three concussions (over four months). The last one was pretty bad," Graham said.

“I was wobbling on my feet. I knew at that stage, I couldn’t continue on the path I was.

“I decided to get away from all contact and just rest.

“I couldn’t have four concussions in a year, so by stepping away, it completely took that risk off the table."

The Sharks leader has been sorely missed during his time away from the game, with Cronulla missing more tackles than any other team throughout the course of the 2021 NRL season.

They are hanging grimly onto a chance of making the NRL finals, however, will need to win both of their last two games against the Brisbane Broncos and likely minor premiers the Melbourne Storm following putting 50 points on the Wests Tigers yesterday in a must-win contest.

The Sharks are also down on troops, with Andrew Fifita unlikely to feature again this season following a serious throat injury in last week's game against the Newcastle Knights.