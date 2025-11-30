NSW Blues and Sydney Roosters back-rower Angus Crichton has reportedly ruled out a move to rival clubs, but his future in the 13-man code remains in doubt beyond the end of next season.\n\nOne of the best players who are currently free to speak and negotiate with rival teams for the 2027 NRL season, Crichton's future remains in limbo amid links to the 15-man code and having not re-signed with the Tricolours.\n\nThe Sydney Morning Herald now reports that Crichton has told his management that he will not be signing with any other NRL team - including the Perth Bears - as he has no desire to face the Roosters.\n\nThis new revelation is an added bonus to the Roosters who have recruited Origin representatives Daly Cherry-Evans and Reece Robson and also poached Reuben Garrick from the Manly Sea Eagles for the 2027 season.\n\nHowever, the update on his future comes as the publication reports that he remains committed to making the switch to rugby union at the end of the 2026 NRL season, when he runs off-contract.\n\nWhile his name was at one stage linked to the now delayed R360 competition, it is understood that the main reason behind his decision to switch codes is the hope of playing in the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which will be held in Australia.