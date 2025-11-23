Sydney Roosters second-rower Angus Crichton has reportedly received interest from Japanese rugby and is leaning towards making a code switch for 2027 and beyond.\n\nThe State of Origin and Australian Kangaroos second-rower is off-contract at the end of 2026, and could well elect to leave the NRL.\n\nIt has been on the cards for some time that Crichton, who grew up playing the 15-man game, could wind up finishing his career there, and while he has kept his cards close to his chest, The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting he is seriously considering heading to Japanese rugby.\n\nWhile R360 is the major issue in NRL circles in recent weeks, that competition's viability and chances of getting off the ground mean players are actively holding off on signing with the league.\n\nWhile Parramatta Eels star Zac Lomax was released by the Eels to seek opportunities outside the game, even he is no guarantee to wind up in R360.\n\nCrichton's name was at one stage linked with R360, but it's now understood Japan is the location he is considering having received interest.\n\nThe added bonus of playing in Japan would be that the Roosters' star would be available for the Rugby World Cup. \n\nRugby Australia have confirmed they will pick as many non domestic playing players as needed to be competitive, but a number of nations have already confirmed players playing R360 will not be considered for international selection.\n\nIt's understood that if Crichton remains in the NRL, the Roosters would be happy to open talks over a new deal.