The Sydney Roosters have a top-three player in almost every position across their squad, and one of those athletes is none other than Angus Crichton.

Arguably the best second-rower in the NRL, Crichton is one of the league's biggest stars, but that won't stop him from potentially leaving the sport.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, the NSW Blues star admitted the temptation to switch to rugby union is there, with the 2027 World Cup just around the corner.

“I have not played the game for 10 years, so I'd be interested in seeing how I'd stack up,” he said.

The Roosters star has just one season remaining on his contract, and is six weeks away from entering free agency.

On November 1, Crichton will be free to negotiate with rival clubs, although there is common belief across the league that he is likely to remain with the Roosters if he chooses to stay in the NRL.

Crichton has reportedly been on rugby union's radar since last year, with the Origin star close to making the switch before enjoying a career resurgence in 2024.