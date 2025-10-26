Despite a dominant victory over England, the Kangaroos didn't leave the match without a few bruises and scars.\nAngus Crichton accused England of targeting the Kangaroos with brutal physicality during Australia's fiery 26–6 win in the Ashes opener at Wembley.\nThe two-try back-rower said England came out “trying to kill and bash us” in a heated contest that has set the tone for a fiery series ahead of next weekend's second Test in Liverpool.\n“They came with their trademark physicality and were trying to take our heads off early,” Crichton told the Daily Telegraph.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_210887" align="alignnone" width="2560"] Angus Crichton. (Photo: Joshua Davis)[\/caption]\n“The Poms, backs against the wall, flying off the line, just trying to bash you, I think.\n“There are a lot of tough men in their team and they obviously were trying to kill us tonight, and I'm sure there'll be more of that in the next two games.”\nCrichton, who crossed for two second half tries, including a powerful 25-metre surge, said he even came away from the match with a few battle scars.\n“I think I took the second carry of the game and had a cut on my head and a cut on my finger,” he said.\n“From them trying to kill us, it's all good.”\nDespite the bruising encounter, the Kangaroos weathered England's early aggression to lead 8–0 at halftime before pulling away through tries to Reece Walsh and Crichton.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_228446" align="alignnone" width="2560"] LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Reece Walsh and Harry Grant of Australia celebrate after winning the Rugby League Ashes match between England and Australia at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nStill, Crichton admitted Australia were below their best, calling the performance “sloppy” despite the comfortable scoreline.\n“We had 78 per cent completion in the first half, which isn't good enough for Test footy,” he said.\n“There's no excuse, we have to be better.\n“But it was good fun and a good first Test for us as a group, and we'll grow off the back of this.”\nThe Kangaroos will look to secure the Ashes series win next weekend when they face England in Liverpool.