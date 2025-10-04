Almost a year on from the infamous car crash caused by Brisbane Broncos star Ezra Mam, and his victims are still just as heartbroken.

The Broncos playmaker crashed into an Uber last year, causing serious injuries, despite having drugs in his system and no license.

While Mam will be a key figure in Sunday's Grand Final against the Melbourne Storm, the family on the other side of his 2024 driving incident will still be haunted by the memories of his antics.

After being fined $850 and getting his licence disqualified with no conviction recorded, Uber driver Marcel Van Den Camp and passenger Taylor Marshall, the mother of now five-year-old daughter Luna who was injured in the accident, have shared their disappointment with how things have played out.

"I'm in shock he's playing," Marshall told the Daily Telegraph.

"I really thought the repercussions would be harsher.”

Mam was suspended for nine weeks by the NRL and fined $120,000, however his victims believe he shouldn't be playing this weekend at all.

"I seriously thought he would get a year's suspension… he got nine games,” she said.

”It's not good enough.

"Also, I can't believe they took him into State of Origin camp this year.

"A punishment has got to be a deterrent."

Perhaps the most impacted by the situation was her daughter Luna, who suffered a broken hip and several seatbelt burns.

"Luna has come a long way,” she said.

“She's doing better hopping into cars now without being scared.

“Her injuries have healed."

Marshall, who is a Storm fan, admitted she will be watching the Grand Final on Sunday, however, said it will not be easy.

"I'll force myself to watch it because my team is playing and I want to support them,” she said.

"I'm still furious about it but I'm trying to move on with my life and get it out of my day-to-day thoughts.

“When I jump into a car, I still grab a handle and hold on."

Mam will come off the bench in the decider, a massive turn of events after a long 12 months marred by controversy.