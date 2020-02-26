The North Queensland Cowboys have unveiled their side for Saturday’s trial clash with the Melbourne Storm at Casey Fields.

Michael Morgan will skipper Paul Green’s team, while Valentine Holmes, Jake Clifford, John Asiata, Gavin Cooper, Esan Marsters and Jason Taumalolo have also been named.

Scott Drinkwater has been rested after suffering a minor pec strain against the Broncos.

Cowboys squad for Storm trial

1. Valentine Holmes

2. Kyle Feldt

3. Esan Marsters

4. Tom Opacic

5. Justin O’Neill

6. Jake Clifford

7. Michael Morgan (C)

8. John Asiata

9. Jake Granville

10. Jordan McLean

11. Gavin Cooper

12. Coen Hess

13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange

14. Reece Robson

15. Shane Wright

16. Francis Molo

17. Corey Jensen

18. Mitch Dunn

20. Connelly Lemuelu