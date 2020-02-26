The North Queensland Cowboys have unveiled their side for Saturday’s trial clash with the Melbourne Storm at Casey Fields.
Michael Morgan will skipper Paul Green’s team, while Valentine Holmes, Jake Clifford, John Asiata, Gavin Cooper, Esan Marsters and Jason Taumalolo have also been named.
Scott Drinkwater has been rested after suffering a minor pec strain against the Broncos.
Cowboys squad for Storm trial
1. Valentine Holmes
2. Kyle Feldt
3. Esan Marsters
4. Tom Opacic
5. Justin O’Neill
6. Jake Clifford
7. Michael Morgan (C)
8. John Asiata
9. Jake Granville
10. Jordan McLean
11. Gavin Cooper
12. Coen Hess
13. Jason Taumalolo
Interchange
14. Reece Robson
15. Shane Wright
16. Francis Molo
17. Corey Jensen
18. Mitch Dunn
20. Connelly Lemuelu