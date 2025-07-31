The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the re-signing of outside back Braidon Burns.\r\n\r\nThe versatile centre and winger has agreed to a one-year extension that will see him remain with the Townsville-based club until at least the end of 2026.\r\n\r\nBurns has been with the Cowboys since the middle of 2024, and while he has only been on the fringe of Todd Payten's squad, not helped by injury this year, he has managed seven tries in twelve games, being a consistent performer when handed the opportunity.\r\n\r\nThe back has also averaged 156 metres per contest this year, and Cowboys general manager of rugby league, Michael Luck, said Braidon had impressed during his time at the club.\r\n\r\n\u201cBraidon has been nothing but impressive since joining our club mid-way through last season,\u201d Luck said in a club statement confirming the news.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe is a wonderful example for our young players, especially around professionalism and communication.\r\n\r\n\u201cOn the field, he has a strong carry out of his own end and is a terrific defender whether at wing or centre.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe are thrilled to secure Braidon's services for at least another season.\u201d\r\n\r\nBurns will likely continue to remain around the fringe of the Cowboys' squad next year, with the return from injury of Thomas Chester only adding to the logjam of players fighting for spots.\r\n\r\nJaxon Purdue, Zac Laybutt, Robert Derby, Jaxson Paulo, Murray Taulagi and Viliami Vailea are the other outside backs currently contracted to the club for 2026, with a decision still to be made on the future of Semi Valemei.\r\n\r\nThe Cowboys, who could be under new coaching in 2026 after the struggles of\u00a0Todd Payten this year, could yet be in for a shake-up in the way they line up, given their disappointing campaign to date.\r\n\r\nBurns played 40 games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and 22 for the Canterbury Bulldogs before joining the Cowboys.