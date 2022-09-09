Rugby Australia’s efforts to nab Joseph Suaalii may have dominated headlines in recent weeks, but meanwhile one of the game’s biggest stars has confirmed that he rejected an offer to play for the All Blacks.

Jason Taumalolo has admitted he was at a career crossroads in 2017, an arduous season with the Cowboys that ended in Grand Final heartbreak.

Though Taumalolo told The Daily Telegraph he weighed up the offer, he ultimately decided to stick with rugby league, signing a record 10-year deal to remain in Townsville, and later that year sparking an international revolution when he decided to represent the Tongan national team instead of the Kiwis at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

“I had some interest to go to union,” Taumalolo told the Telegraph.

“Growing up, I played both league and rugby union, but when I moved to Townsville I had to make a choice, so I went with league.

“I signed my big deal to show my commitment to the Cowboys. The All Blacks are a great team, but I’ve got a lot of memories in Townsville, my life is here, and there’s more I want to achieve at the Cowboys.

Despite making a name for himself as one of the most damaging back-rowers in the game, Taumalolo has received some criticism this year as his usually huge statistics change along with his role in the team.

Those changes, as well as a dressing down from the coach last year following a Round 1 defeat, have led to claims of a growing rift between the megastar and Cowboys Todd Payten – claims Taumalolo declares couldn’t be further from the truth.

“If we let Jason (defend poorly) then the young forwards we have at our club think that’s the way you defend,” Payten said back in March 2021.

Although the post-match comments drew criticism from sections of the media, Taumalolo says it actually strengthened the bond between player and coach.

“I get on great with Todd,” Taumalolo said.

“People made a lot about what was said but to be honest I had no issue at all. I respected his honesty, and it came from a place where Todd wanted me, and all of us, to be better.

“I’d rather get honest feedback than hear nothing at all. Todd has helped me work on other parts of my game… and it’s made me a more rounded player.

“He is a massive reason we’re back playing finals football this season. It’s been a really enjoyable year for me and it’s reinforced my decision to stay loyal to the club. I’d love to finish my career in Townsville.”