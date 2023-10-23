The North Queensland Cowboys NRLW have signed 2023 Dally M Winger of the Year Jakiya Whitfeld on a three-year contract.

Starting in 2024, Whitfeld joins the Cowboys after a breakout season for the Wests Tigers NRLW, which saw her claim the 2023 Dally M Winger of the Year award.

During the season, she attained 70 tackle busts - the third most in the competitions - in just nine games, which included a season-high 16 against the Cronulla Sharks NRLW in Round 2.

She also averaged 157 running metres per game, ten line breaks and managed to score four tries.

The 22-year-old was called into the Jillaroos squad against the New Zealand Kiwi Ferns for this weekend and is a former Rugby 7s star for Australia before switching codes in 2022.

“This is exciting for the Cowboys,” Cowboys NRLW Head Coach Ben Jeffries said.

“To attract a player of Jakiya's qualities on and off the field proves to us we're heading in the right direction as a club.

“Jakiya is highly competitive with fantastic speed and agility. She also embraces being out in the community which is important to us here at the Cowboys.

“Jakiya wants to become one of the best outside backs in the NRLW and will immediately come in and compete with our current group in the centre and fullback positions.

“Finally, we love our players playing at the highest level and we know Jakiya has a strong desire to play more representative football after a taste of the PM's XIII arena recently against the PNG Orchids.”

