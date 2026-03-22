The North Queensland Cowboys are confident they will be able to re-sign future star Jaxon Purdue, with the club set to offer the youngster a $3 million extension to keep him up north.\n\nPurdue has been allowed to negotiate with rival clubs since November last year, gaining interest from the Melbourne Storm, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, and the Perth Bears.\n\nThe Courier Mail reports that the Cowboys have struck first, beginning negotiations this week to keep Purdue in Cowboys colours.\n\nThe 20-year-old has hit the ground running in the NRL, with many earmarking him to don the QLD Maroons jersey sooner rather than later.\n\nPurdue's management has reportedly reached out to the Cowboys with a proposal of a four-year deal for their client.\n\nIt is expected to sit around $750,000 per year, with Purdue's agent Sam Ayoub confident he will re-sign with the Cowboys.\n\n“Yes, we've had some talks with the Cowboys,” Ayoub said.\n\n“I spoke with Jaxon and he's very happy at the Cowboys.\n\n“My priority is always to work with a player to stay at his incumbent club.\n\n“If it's not feasible or practical then you have to look at the other options.\n\n“There's no doubting there would be other available (clubs) for Jaxon, but there is no intent to go down that path if we can arrive at a fair and proper deal for the player at his incumbent club.”\n\nAyoub also confirmed that the Bulldogs circling in on Purude were false, and there has been no discussion with the Belmore-based club.\n\n“There were some reports that we met with the Bulldogs and the Bulldogs are keen on him,” he said.\n\n“I want to make this clear - we haven't met with the Bulldogs and the Bulldogs haven't expressed anything about being keen on Jaxon."\n\nPurdue's electric speed and agility have been showcased at centre, scoring 13 tries in 14 games last year on the edge.\n\nHowever, in Las Vegas, he was given a small opportunity at fullback when Scott Drinkwater was being aided with a rib injury, and impressed in the role.\n\nIt's no secret that Purdue is a natural fullback, representing the Under 19s Maroons in 2024 in the role.\n\nIt indicates his future may lie in the fullback role if the extension goes ahead.\n\nPurdue spoke to the Daily Telegraph about the role after the Las Vegas opener, saying he enjoys his time at fullback, where he can showcase his speed and skill.\n\n“I did like fullback,” Purdue said.\n\n“I just felt a bit more free and comfortable in a way, I guess.\n\n“It was fun. I enjoyed getting my hands on the ball and having a bit of space. But I can do that at centre, too. I just have to get in the game a bit more.\n\n“I played Queensland under-19s at fullback but I don't really have too much experience there.\n\n“I guess it's just roaming around the field and trying to be everywhere at once.\n\n“If he (Drinkwater) is no good, I'll be happy to fill in at fullback. I'd be comfortable if Toddy (Payten, coach) selects me there and if ‘Drinky' doesn't pull up well.”\n\nPurdue's nearing extension with the Cowboys will be pleasant news for fans, after a poor start to the season, with a winless opening two rounds. \n\n \n\n