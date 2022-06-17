The North Queensland Cowboys are set to officially sign Luciano Leilua, with reports that the deal is done, but it has come at a cost.

The Tigers formally released Leilua on Tuesday afternoon, seemingly well before the Cowboys were ready to release their own statement about the second rower's future.

Leilua has already signed with the Cowboys for 2023 and beyond, but according to News Corp, who are reporting the deal is now done, the club are reportedly jittery about him playing for Samoa during the NRL's representative weekend.

Samoa are due to play the Cook Islands, with Leilua yesterday named in a 20-man squad, with North Queensland seemingly set to block him from playing.

It ensures Leilua will be fit for the Round 16 clash with the Brisbane Broncos, where he will come straight into the side alongside Jeemiah Nanai, provided he gets through State of Origin 2 for Queensland. Tom Gilbert is also a chance of returning for that clash, meaning Connelly Lemuelu is likely to lose his spot altogether.

Cowboys' coach Todd Payten told the media on Thursday that he was expecting the deal to be done, but that there will still things that needed to be confirmed.

"We asked the question when we signed him originally," Payten said.

"We asked the question again a month ago, and both times it was a no.

"We got a call out of the blue from the Tigers' recruitment the day before yesterday. We had to look at our figures and within 45 minutes to an hour we gave them a call back and verbally agreed. Within 45 minutes to an hour there was a public statement put out by the other party.

"It's not signed off on yet, but I expect it will be.

"There are still some things to happen. He needs to get a medical, he needs to sign his termination clause, and we haven't actually drawn up a contract yet either. That's what's happened and that's where it's at."